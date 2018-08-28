Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man accused of car park knife murder to have more psychiatric tests

PUBLISHED: 11:57 30 October 2018

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

The case of a man accused of the murder of 48-year-old at a Norwich car park has been adjourned for further medical assessments.

Flowers left at the scene where David Hastings was murdered. PIC: Peter WalshFlowers left at the scene where David Hastings was murdered. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police officers were called to Rose Lane car park just after midnight on June 23 to reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, David Hastings, of Long Row, Norwich, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he died.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Hastings died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, who has been charged with murder, was due to stand trial on Monday (November 5).

But a pre-trial review held at Norwich Crown Court today (Tuesday, October 30) heard that the defendant had yet to be fully assessed by psychiatrists in relation to his fitness to plead.

Heinbergs, who is currently at Belmarsh Prison, did not attend the hearing but will next appear at court on Wednesday (November 7) after further assessments have been conducted.

Judge David Goodin said the defendant would be produced to determine his fitness to plead.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Norwich man captures moment would-be burglar attempts to break into his house

A person attempted to break into houses on Duke Street. Photo: Submitted by Nicholas Pover

Video: Norwich cafe set to reopen under new ownership and serve prosecco and platters

Gail Watling and Tanya Daniels have teamed up and are set to transform House in St Benedcits Street Credit: House St Benedicts Facebook page

Opposing immigration marches set to meet on Norwich’s streets

The two demonstrations are planned for outside City Hall in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher.

Mystery surrounds death of Norwich woman found dead in homeless woodland camp

Kayla Terry who died in Train Wood. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police on the hunt for thief after alcohol stolen from Norwich Aldi

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide