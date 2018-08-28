Man accused of car park knife murder to have more psychiatric tests

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

The case of a man accused of the murder of 48-year-old at a Norwich car park has been adjourned for further medical assessments.

Flowers left at the scene where David Hastings was murdered. PIC: Peter Walsh Flowers left at the scene where David Hastings was murdered. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police officers were called to Rose Lane car park just after midnight on June 23 to reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, David Hastings, of Long Row, Norwich, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he died.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Hastings died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, who has been charged with murder, was due to stand trial on Monday (November 5).

But a pre-trial review held at Norwich Crown Court today (Tuesday, October 30) heard that the defendant had yet to be fully assessed by psychiatrists in relation to his fitness to plead.

Heinbergs, who is currently at Belmarsh Prison, did not attend the hearing but will next appear at court on Wednesday (November 7) after further assessments have been conducted.

Judge David Goodin said the defendant would be produced to determine his fitness to plead.