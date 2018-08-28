Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich judge apologises to family of “beautiful young woman” as he adjourns sentencing

PUBLISHED: 16:03 31 January 2019

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Archant

A judge apologised to the family of a “beautiful young woman” who died after being given drugs when he had to put off sentencing the men who supplied her as they had not been brought to court.

Floral tributes and a photograph have been left in tribute to Hannah Williamson Picture: Anthony CarrollFloral tributes and a photograph have been left in tribute to Hannah Williamson Picture: Anthony Carroll

Alfie Curtis and Dean Otoka had both admitted supplying the Class B drug amphetamine to Hannah Williamson, 21, of Freethorpe, on May 19 2017.

The former Taverham High School pupil died later that day at a property in Marlborough Terrace, Great Yarmouth.

A post mortem examination concluded the cause of death was the combined effects of MDMA (ecstasy) and amphetamine intoxication.

Today Curtis, 40, and Otoka, 38, were due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court.

Miss Williamson’s family and friends had attended the hearing but the defendants, who are both currently at Norwich Prison, were not produced in court as had been requested by Judge Stephen Holt.

Judge Holt adjourned the case until next week.

He told Miss Williamson’s family that he could not imagine the “stress and strain” that they had been under for the past couple of years.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

American diner set to replace Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside

Artorios in Norwich has closed Credit: Jessica Long

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Interview with Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan ahead of LCR Norwich show

Fun Lovin' Criminals. Photo: Tom Barnes

Another Norwich pub told it can not serve alcohol before East Anglian derby

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists