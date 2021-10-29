News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Trial over £20k John Lewis shoplifting spree delayed for nine months

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:36 PM October 29, 2021
John Lewis in Norwich

The John Lewis store in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The trial of four women accused of a shoplifting spree at a Norwich department store in which goods worth about £20,000 were stolen has been delayed for nine months.

Antonela Busuioc, 26, Narcisa Constantin, 27, Narcisa Dragusin, 25, and Geogeta Necula, 25, have denied theft charges between February and March last year.

The alleged shoplifting spree occurred at the John Lewis store.

The prosecution has told how items said to have been stolen by the women include Apple products, electrical items and perfumes and amounted to about £20,000.

Their trial at Norwich Crown Court had been due to be held in the last week of October but has now been put off until July 2022.  

All four of the women, who are Romanian and who are said to have addresses in Leicester, have each previously denied two counts of theft.
 

