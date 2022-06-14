Man admits string of sexual assaults on girls as young as eight

Jeremy Brown, from Norwich, who was convicted of grooming in 2020, has admitted sexual assaulting young girls - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A predatory paedophile previously jailed for grooming has admitted sexually assaulting girls as young as eight.

Jeremy Brown, 59, had been accused of a series of 10 sexual assault charges said to have taken place on various dates between 2006 and 2009.

Appearing before Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 13) he pleaded guilty to six offences involving assaults on girls aged eight, nine and 11.

The court heard the offences involved Brown, of Anchor Street, Norwich, touching the girls through their clothes and pulling their trousers aside to look at their genitals.

Prosecutor Lori Tucker said it would be necessary to consult with police and the victims' families to see if the reduced number of guilty pleas were acceptable.

Judge Alice Robinson adjourned the case until July 11 and ordered a pre-sentence report to consider the danger he poses.

In 2020, Brown was said to “pose a high risk of harm” when he was given an extended sentence of six years and three months for grooming a 10-year-old girl before sexually assaulting her in 2012.

