Inquest opens into death of man who fell from tower block

PUBLISHED: 13:10 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 27 July 2020

Craig Stubbs who died at Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Craig Stubbs who died at Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Emergency services were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building on June 5.

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs, which were left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture: Peter WalshFloral tributes to Craig Stubbs, which were left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture: Peter Walsh

Craig Stubbs, 29, was treated for serious injuries after being found but paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

An inquest was opened and adjourned by area coroner Yvonne Blake at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at Carrow House, Norwich, on Monday, July 27.

MORE: Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

She recorded the medical cause of death as chest and head injuries.

Following his death, the family of Mr Stubbs, who worked as a labourer and whose address was given as no fixed abode, released a statement which said: “Craig our happy-go-lucky son, brother, uncle and father.

“You lived your life to the fullest with a spring in your step.”

Ms Blake adjourned the inquest to take place on December 7.

