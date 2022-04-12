Hairdresser accused of harassing barbers and threatening rival stylist

Hairdresser Paula Vika pictured at the opening of her saloon in Ber Street in 2007 - Credit: Archant

An award-winning Norwich hairdresser has been accused of a four-month campaign of harassment against a barbershop opposite her former salon.

Paula Vika, 47, became a familiar face on the local hair and beauty scene when she opened her own hair styling business bearing her name on Ber Street in 2007.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday she pleaded not guilty to two charges of harassment against Sangar Saed and Camden Blackett who both work as barbers at Rival Hairstudio.

Ms Vika has also denied a separate charge of threatening another hairdresser at a salon where she later worked.

The court was told the alleged harassment against both barbers had started in November and had continued until February 18 against Mr Blackett.

She is accused of continuing to harass Mr Saed until March 15 despite bail conditions not to visit his barbershop or contact him directly or indirectly.

Prosecutor Katherine Kibyra-Dean said: “Since February 27 when she was released on police bail there have been further reports and witness statements supplied by Mr Saed that she has attended the barbershop on numerous occasions in March as well as sending him numerous text messages.”

The second charge of threatening a fellow hairdresser follows an incident on February 25 when another Norwich hairdresser feared for her safety.

Miss Kibyra-Dean said Ms Vika had been working alongside her but had begun “shouting and making comments that made her feel threatened” and had “raised her hand towards the victim”.

Ms Vika, of Louise Close in Great Yarmouth, will stand trial on the harassment charges on June 14 and a trial over the threats will be heard on June 28 after district judge David Wilson ruled they should be dealt with separately.

Bail conditions banning her from entering Ber Street or contacting the victims were imposed.

Paula Vika ran her own salon in Norwich and has won a number of hairdressing awards - Credit: Archant

Originally from Angola, Ms Vika fled the country’s civil war in 1999 and moved to Norwich with her six-year-old daughter Neuza.

Opening her salon in 2007 she spoke of having been determined to build a new life, juggling NVQ studies and language lessons to establish her fledgling business.

She went on to be nominated for the Prince’s Trust young achiever of the year award and won hairdressing awards before her salon closed.

The court heard she now works at another salon in the city.



