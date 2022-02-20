Councillors urge people to report graffiti to police amid 'tagging' surge

The graffiti tag Milk has appeared at locations across Norwich city centre. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

City folk are being urged to report graffiti to the police in order to build up a fuller picture of the scale of the problem.

Norwich City Council is currently working on a graffiti strategy amid an upsurge in graffiti and tagging on walls across Norwich city centre, including on historic buildings.

City councillor Martin Schmierer has welcomed the council taking graffiti more seriously. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Martin Schmierer, Green party councillor for Mancroft, said he hoped the new strategy would lead to a more “joined up approach” and urged people to report issues.

He said: “Going forward it remains important that local people keep letting the relevant authorities know if and when they are affected by it.

"If it is on your property please report it to the police as criminal damage - far too few people have done so in recent years.

Graffiti and tags on a building end in St Margaret's Street in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

“You can also report graffiti and ask for a crime reference number on any building, even if you do not live there, through the Norfolk Constabulary website.”

Graffiti on council property and public areas can be reported to Norwich City Council which aims to remove offensive or hate-related messages within 24 hours and other types within 14 working days.