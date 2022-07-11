Police continue hunt for dinosaur statue vandals

Enquiries are ongoing to track down those responsible for the damage to the T.rex in Tombland, Norwich - Credit: GoGoDiscover/Break/Facebook

The search to track down those responsible for causing damage to one of Norwich's beloved GoGoDiscover dinosaurs is still on.

A photograph of three men surfaced on social media last week showing two on top and one hanging from the jaws of the charity statue.

Picture showing three men climbing and swinging on dinosaur sculpture that has had to be removed due to damage - Credit: Facebook

Tombland's pirate-themed T.rex named DinAshore was damaged either on July 1 or the early hours of July 2.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said that enquiries are currently ongoing as the investigation continues.

Organisers of the GoGoDiscover trail in aid of East Anglian charity Break said the damage appears to have been deliberate as the creature was also left with a kebab stuffed in its mouth.

Damage to charity dinosaur trail T.rex sculpture DinAshore - Credit: GoGoDiscover/Break

The smashed sculpture in Tombland appears to have been kicked or punched - Credit: GoGoDiscover/Break

The T.rex - one of 55 across the city - was temporarily removed from its plinth to be repaired.

It has since been restored and returned.

The DinAshore sculpture was removed to be repaired - Credit: GoGoDiscover/Break

Those with information on the damage should contact Norfolk police on 101.