Police continue hunt for dinosaur statue vandals
- Credit: GoGoDiscover/Break/Facebook
The search to track down those responsible for causing damage to one of Norwich's beloved GoGoDiscover dinosaurs is still on.
A photograph of three men surfaced on social media last week showing two on top and one hanging from the jaws of the charity statue.
Tombland's pirate-themed T.rex named DinAshore was damaged either on July 1 or the early hours of July 2.
A Norfolk police spokeswoman said that enquiries are currently ongoing as the investigation continues.
Organisers of the GoGoDiscover trail in aid of East Anglian charity Break said the damage appears to have been deliberate as the creature was also left with a kebab stuffed in its mouth.
The T.rex - one of 55 across the city - was temporarily removed from its plinth to be repaired.
It has since been restored and returned.
Those with information on the damage should contact Norfolk police on 101.