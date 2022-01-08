Spiking victim sets up gig to stamp out crime

The Norwich gig will take place on Thursday January 13 in order to open up conversations about spiking to abolish the stigma. - Credit: Voodoo Daddies

With spineless spikers blighting venues across the city more folk heading out of an evening are feeling anxious.

But one Norwich woman wants to raise awareness of the crime to help unmask the faceless perpetrators behind the attacks.

Laura Street has organised an event in the heart of the city designed to start the conversation and promote safety.

The 25-year-old said: “I have always lived in Norwich, and I always felt safe.

Laura Street wanted to run this gig in order to open up honest conversations about spiking. - Credit: Laura Street

“But I myself was spiked in Norwich when I was 18.

"But spiking has such a stigma around it that you try to convince yourself you weren’t a victim or you are too embarrassed to say something.”

Laura, who was born and bred in Norwich, doesn’t want this to happen to other people and said she is tired of everyone talking about the crime but doesn't feel enough action has historically been taken.

So she spoke to the charity Stamp out Spiking about a gig and got the ball rolling.

Spiking has been a problem for many years, but the organiser of the gig hopes it will help to make people feel safe - Credit: Voodoo Daddies

She said: “Norwich is known for its creativity so I wanted to show that positively with the bands that are playing. But I also want there to be an underlying feeling of change.”

The money raised from the gig will go towards the Stamp out Spiking campaign right here on Laura's doorstep.

She explained: “Dawn at the charity has told me that the money we raise will go back directly into Norwich.

“They will use it to run workshops for city venues. Staff will be trained on how to spot someone who has been spiked, how to find the people doing it and they will be provided with drink toppers to keep glasses safe.”

Ben Street is more than happy to facilitate the gig in the central Norwich venue - Credit: Ben Street

Laura said that Timberhill's Voodoo Daddy Showroom was the perfect venue for the gig as she had always felt safe there.

Ben Street, who is the live venue manager at the site, said: “We’re really happy to be able to facilitate and provide a platform for this event, it sends out an important message and marks the venue as a safe and inclusive space.”

The gig will take place on Thursday, January 13 at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available online and on the door and cost £10.

Tickets for the gig are still available online and will be available on the door. - Credit: Laura Street



