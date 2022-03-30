Police investigation continues after five garages targeted by thieves

Police are appealing for information following garage thefts in Marauder Road and Audax Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant/ Norfolk police

Enquiries are ongoing into a string of garage burglaries in Norwich, where up to £9,000 of goods were stolen overnight.

Police are appealing for information following the series of thefts in Marauder Road and Audax Road which took place between 7pm on Thursday, February 17 and 8am the following day.

The burglaries in Marauder Road are believed to have taken place between 11pm and 11.30pm on Thursday and spanned across four garages.

Numerous red, black, white and iridescent motorbike fairings were stolen from one garage, as well as motorbike break-pads, break discs, air filters and spark plugs totalling around £8,000 in value.

Those with information can contact Norfolk police citing crime reference number 36/12847/22.

At a second garage, an Alto Professional speaker was taken worth approximately £200, with crime reference 36/12854/22 allocated to the incident.

A Stihl hedge trimmer, measuring tools and two Draper tools - goods totalling around £300 - were taken from a third garage, given 36/12868/22 crime reference number.

A fourth garage was also broken into by suspects who took a red and white Kona mountain bike, a large black military holdall and numerous tools which include grips, chisels and hammers.

The red and white Kona mountain bike, which was stolen from a garage in Marauder Road, Norwich on Thursday, February 17 - Credit: Norfolk police

Anyone who has seen the bike or witnessed the theft can contact the force quoting crime reference 36/12850/22.

The burglary in Audax Road are believed to have taken place between 7pm on Thursday, February 17 and 8am on Friday, February 18.

The suspects stole an electric blue Carrera Sulcate mountain bike with oversized wheels and lights worth approximately £350.

Two DeWalt drills, one impact driver and one driver in a case with batteries and a charger were also taken.

Reference number 36/13313/22 has been allocated to the crime.

Anyone with information on either individual incidents or the string of burglaries as a whole can contact PC Dean Hogan at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting the relevant crime number(s) above.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the secure form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

