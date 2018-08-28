Search

Bid to claw back cash from Norwich garden furniture fraudster

PUBLISHED: 11:04 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 19 October 2018

Nathan Jolly was jailed for 20 months for fraud. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A Norwich fraudster who kept conning customers while on bail has had his hearing to try to claw back some of the cash adjourned so further discussions can take place.

Nathan Jolly, 22, was jailed for 20 months for fraud in June last year after Norwich Crown Court heard he left dozens of customers out of pocket when furniture he sold through Gumtree was never delivered.

The court heard that although some customers got refunds through their PayPal accounts, others have never got their money back.

Jolly, of Barnabas Court, Norwich, was back in court for a confiscation hearing but the case was adjourned for two weeks.

John Farmer, prosecuting, said there needed to be further discussions to bring the case to a conclusion.

He said: “We need to resolve this.”

His case was adjourned until November 2.

John Morgans appeared for Jolly at the brief hearing. 

 

