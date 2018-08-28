Norwich fraudster Nathan Jolly is going to have a two-day confiscation hearing

Nathan Jolly was jailed for 20 months for fraud. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A Norwich fraudster, who repeatedly conned shoppers with a garden furniture scam, is to have a two-day court hearing to try to claw back some of the cash.

Nathan Jolly, 22, set up multiple firms to sell garden furniture on Gumtree but left dozens of customers out of pocket when the furniture was never delivered, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Jolly, of Barnabas Court, Norwich, who admitted three counts of fraud, was jailed for 20 months in June 2017, but is now back before the crown court for an update about the progress of his confiscation hearing.

The court heard it has now been set down for a two day hearing on March 27 and 28.

Benedict Peers, prosecuting, said: “This case has a long history,”

He said this was now about the fifth or sixth hearing where the timetable had been reset.

John Morgans, for Jolly, said it was one of the most complex confiscations hearings and admitted it had gone on for some time but said Jolly had problems gathering all the papers he needed for the case.

“Jolly is doing his best to get what he can.”

Judge Moore adjourned the hearing but warned Jolly that the case had to be sorted out

At his sentencing hearing the court heard how complaints by customers had been made to Action Fraud and police which meant Jolly would shut down a firm only to start another one under a different name, and carry out the same fraud again.

Shoppers would find his websites selling cheap garden furniture through Gumtree, order and pay on his website.

Jolly set up a company called Bargain Basement and Bargains UK in 2015.

Between February of that year and July he took orders for goods worth about £4,500, which were not delivered.

Police identified 30 victims, but while some customers were refunded through their PayPal accounts, others never got their money back.

While on bail for that fraud, Jolly set up another firm called Always Bargains and from May to July 2016, customers again ordered furniture from his firm which did not appear.

This time police found 22 victims

Then in July 2016, again still on bail, he set up another business Stock Clearance UK, which carried out an identical fraud. Police identified 12 victims who lost £1,220, from that firm,