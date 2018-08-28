Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Man who absconded from Norwich prison found 170 miles away in Reading

PUBLISHED: 11:18 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 11 December 2018

James Cox, who absconded from Norwich prison, has been found in Reading. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

James Cox, who absconded from Norwich prison, has been found in Reading. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man who absconded from prison in Norwich was found nearly 170 miles away in Reading.

James Cox, 54, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison on Monday, December 3, after failing to return from a prearranged medical appointment.

He was detained by police in Reading, Berkshire, on Monday morning (December 10) and was taken back to prison.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their help with this matter.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Road works set to cause major disruption to Norwich bus route

First bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill Smith

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide