Anger over 'rubbish in every corner' in city centre

Litterbugs have sparked fury after a huge build up of rubbish in alleyways in the city centre.

Children's toys, garden equipment, mattresses and smashed bottles have been dumped around Plumstead Road in NR1.

Matthew Brown, a primary school teacher, who walks through the area has witnessed first hand how bad the situation has become.

The 44-year-old said: "It's getting worse.

"There's one alley I walk through which is just down the road from my house which alerted me to the nature of just how bad the situation is.

"People are using it to dump their rubbish - I keep wondering what will be thrown away next.

"I had a look around the wider area and there's rubbish in every corner - I was shocked."

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by fixed penalty notice, an unlimited fine and - in the most extreme cases - even imprisonment.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "Our teams work hard to help keep Norwich clean - but we need everyone else to play their part too - by making sure they put their rubbish in the bins provided.

"Or if they are full - taking it to the next available bin.

"We are sorry to see parts of the city looking like this and we would urge anyone who comes across issues like this to report them to us using our online form www.norwich.gov.uk/report."

It's not just household items which are getting thrown to the wayside with sharper items being left in the streets.

Mr Brown added: "It's dangerous when there's broken bottles and glass everywhere.

"I've got two young children, 10 and 12, which I'm constantly having to worry about helping them avoid it all.

"It's not easy to walk through the streets because you're always on the look out for something.

"An issue seems to be that the bins are often so full they're over-flowing and the rubbish amasses around them.

"It seems like people think that chucking rubbish in the road is now just an acceptable thing to do.

"And unless we do something it's only going to get worse."