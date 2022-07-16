Drunk female 'causing issues' in Norwich arrested

An intoxicated female who was "causing issues" in the city - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

An intoxicated female who was "causing issues" in Norwich was among a few arrests made on Friday.

Police officers were called to reports of a drunk female at St Gregory's Green.

She was subsequently arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Elsewhere in the city in Anglia Square, officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team stop searched a male and seized a quantity of cannabis.

The male was arrested and has been referred to the Norfolk Youth Offending Team.