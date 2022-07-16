Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Drunk female 'causing issues' in Norwich arrested

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:03 AM July 16, 2022
There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

An intoxicated female who was "causing issues" in the city - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

An intoxicated female who was "causing issues" in Norwich was among a few arrests made on Friday. 

Police officers were called to reports of a drunk female at St Gregory's Green. 

She was subsequently arrested for being drunk and disorderly. 

Elsewhere in the city in Anglia Square, officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team stop searched a male and seized a quantity of cannabis.

Officer in Anglia Square stop searched a male and seized a quantity of cannabis

Officer in Anglia Square stop searched a male and seized a quantity of cannabis - Credit: Norwich Police

The male was arrested and has been referred to the Norfolk Youth Offending Team.

