Thieves snatch newborn's pram from family car

A young family are heartbroken after their newborn baby's pram was stolen from outside their city home.

Tia Yallop, 22, and partner Louis were preparing to take their son Arlo out for a walk on New Year's Day when they discovered their Volkswagen Polo had been smashed in to in Rouen Road.

Without the pram the family has been forced to cancel plans and are struggling to get around with tiny Arlo.

"It's almost like stealing a wheelchair from a disabled person. It's disgusting," Ms Yallop said.

"The pram was expensive. It's the last thing we need, especially at this time of the year.

"It was our baby's safety net and way to get around."

The thieves helped themselves to the contents of the vehicle, which included a pram, baby car mirror and an Xbox, before emptying Arlo's changing bag and dumping the unwanted clothes back into the boot of the car.

"They had been nice enough, if you can call it that, to leave us Arlo's clothes," she added.

Ms Yallop called the police but said she felt "let down by the lack of support".

"They didn't reassure me at all. They just said there wasn't enough CCTV footage," she said.

"As a young woman with a newborn, it hasn't made me feel safe knowing that someone broke into my car.

"It may feel like something small but to us it's everything," she said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a number of items had been taken from the car and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"A dark grey Oyster 3 pushchair, Xbox 360, baby bottle steriliser, perfume and a baby in-sight car mirror were stolen from a VW Polo in Norwich.

"The incident happened between 4pm on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 and midday on New Year’s Day while the car was parked at Normandie Tower in Rouen Road.

"Suspect(s) gained access to the car, which had been left unlocked and stole the items from the boot.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information concerning it or the whereabouts of the stolen property should contact the Op Solve team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/309/22."