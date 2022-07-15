Disappointment as search ends for moped yobs who smashed cars

The CCTV shows two people on a moped in the early hours of June 10, in the NR7 area - Credit: Submitted

Police officers on the hunt for moped-riding yobs who smashed car windows in a city street have scrapped their search.

The incident was caught on CCTV in Rider Haggard Road, Heartsease, at around midnight on June 10.

The footage shows two people riding a moped zipping up and down the road, bashing windows as they went.

Sharron Kirkwood, 53, who was one of the victims of the vandal's motor-smashing spree, said: "I've heard back from the police but no progress was made.

"To be honest I expected it.

"Even with the CCTV footage I didn't have many expectations that someone would be caught.

Sharron Kirkwood, 59 from Rider Haggard Road, is a carer and had her car window smashed - Credit: Sharron Kirkwood

"Thankfully my car window has all been sorted."

A number of vehicle windows were smashed in the NR7 area - Credit: Submitted

The police launched an investigation into the incident on June 14.

A police spokeswoman said: "The investigation has been closed after all enquiries including CCTV, house to house, and forensics were exhausted.

"Should further information come forward this will be reviewed."