Disappointment as search ends for moped yobs who smashed cars
- Credit: Submitted
Police officers on the hunt for moped-riding yobs who smashed car windows in a city street have scrapped their search.
The incident was caught on CCTV in Rider Haggard Road, Heartsease, at around midnight on June 10.
The footage shows two people riding a moped zipping up and down the road, bashing windows as they went.
Sharron Kirkwood, 53, who was one of the victims of the vandal's motor-smashing spree, said: "I've heard back from the police but no progress was made.
"To be honest I expected it.
"Even with the CCTV footage I didn't have many expectations that someone would be caught.
"Thankfully my car window has all been sorted."
The police launched an investigation into the incident on June 14.
A police spokeswoman said: "The investigation has been closed after all enquiries including CCTV, house to house, and forensics were exhausted.
"Should further information come forward this will be reviewed."