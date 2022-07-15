Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Disappointment as search ends for moped yobs who smashed cars

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 7:00 AM July 15, 2022
The CCTV shows two people on a moped in the early hours of June 10, in the NR7 area.

The CCTV shows two people on a moped in the early hours of June 10, in the NR7 area - Credit: Submitted

Police officers on the hunt for moped-riding yobs who smashed car windows in a city street have scrapped their search.

The incident was caught on CCTV in Rider Haggard Road, Heartsease, at around midnight on June 10.

The footage shows two people riding a moped zipping up and down the road, bashing windows as they went.

Sharron Kirkwood, 53, who was one of the victims of the vandal's motor-smashing spree, said: "I've heard back from the police but no progress was made.

"To be honest I expected it.

"Even with the CCTV footage I didn't have many expectations that someone would be caught.

Sharron Kirkwood, 59 from Rider Haggard Road, is a carer and had her car window smashed.

Sharron Kirkwood, 59 from Rider Haggard Road, is a carer and had her car window smashed - Credit: Sharron Kirkwood

"Thankfully my car window has all been sorted."

A number of vehicle windows were smashed in the NR7 area.

A number of vehicle windows were smashed in the NR7 area - Credit: Submitted

The police launched an investigation into the incident on June 14.

A police spokeswoman said: "The investigation has been closed after all enquiries including CCTV, house to house, and forensics were exhausted. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Location of national brand's new city store revealed
  2. 2 Police hunting wanted man in Norwich
  3. 3 Fire ripped through flats above parade of shops in south Norfolk
  1. 4 Homeowners will be left without street lights in new estate
  2. 5 Flat conversion plan throws future of pub into question
  3. 6 Camera crews spotted filming new series in Elm Hill
  4. 7 Victorian home in Golden Triangle nominated for 'House of the Year' award
  5. 8 City chip shop still waiting to learn if building is sinking
  6. 9 Teenager arrested for dealing drugs and breaching bail in Norwich
  7. 10 Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in city centre

"Should further information come forward this will be reviewed."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Patisserie Valerie in Davey Place, Norwich

Patisserie Valerie announces closure of Norwich café

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The dinosaur is removed for repairs.

GoGoDiscover

'It's heartbreaking' - Another charity dinosaur vandalised in city centre

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Run Norwich 2017. Picture: Run Norwich

Run Norwich

Run Norwich postponed due to hot weather

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Feed opened its new social supermarket to help people deal with the rising cost of living crisis.

Supermarket offering low price and free groceries opens in city

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon