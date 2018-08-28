Search

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

PUBLISHED: 09:25 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:25 09 December 2018

A drink driver in Norwich tried to run away from police but was caught by a runner. Picture: Ian Burt.

A drink driver who tried to run away from police was caught by a runner on their early morning jog.

Police have said they arrested a drink driver in Earlham Road, Norwich, during a busy night on patrol in the city.

On Twitter, Norwich police said the driver had tried to flee but was caught by a club runner.

Norwich police tweeted this morning at around 6.21am stating they had “lots of good positive interventions.”

This incident comes after the launch of the police’s annual festive drink drive campaign, which runs between December 1 and January 1 in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Police are carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks, in which drivers are being breathalysed if they are stopped due to a vehicle defect or have been involved in a crash.

