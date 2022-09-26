Teens released under investigation following drug offence arrests

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Norwich have been released under investigation.

The 18-year-old males were arrested following police patrols in Lavengro Road in the north east of the city on Thursday, August 18.

Norfolk police operates regular patrols in the area after being made aware of drug problems and anti-social behaviour by those living nearby and councillors.

The alley connects Mousehold Avenue and Lavengro Road in the north east of Norwich - Credit: Alex Catt

Both men were questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and have been released under investigation.

Alex Catt, Green councillor for the Sewell ward, is calling for lighting to be installed in the alley between Lavengro Road and Mousehold Lane in a bid to combat crime and ensure the safety of those living nearby.

Cllr Alex Catt said the alley has left those living in Lavengro Road scared to leave their homes - Credit: Alex Catt

He highlighted concerns surrounding a long-covered pathway that links the street to Mousehold Avenue, adding that some "even said that they didn't feel safe in their homes because of crime in the area."