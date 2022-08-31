Man responsible for city drug dealing jailed for five years

A man who was responsible for drug dealing in Norwich has been jailed for more than five years.

Jamie Marchant, 35, of no fixed address, from Essex, was jailed on Wednesday, August 24, for five years and four months after pleading guilty at Ipswich Crown Court.

The offences were possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply cannabis and motoring offences including driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

Pictures taken during the stop of the vehicle - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary 2022

It follows an incident on May 30 this year when police stopped a vehicle in the Copdock area.

A search of the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act recovered a quantity of both cocaine and cannabis.

Marchant was arrested and taken to Martlesham police station where he was later charged.

Investigations later found he was responsible for drug dealing activity in the Norwich area.

Marchant was then convicted of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

After pleading guilty at Ipswich Crown Court, he was jailed on August 24 for five years and four months which will run concurrently with the sentence for the other three offences.

Sergeant Dave Logan from Suffolk Constabulary’s Sentinel team said: “This is another example of how our proactive officers conduct routine vehicle stops and use all of our research capabilities to build grounds to search and uncover organised crime.

“I am pleased to see that the courts have handed a lengthy sentence to Marchant, this should act as a stern warning to others we are yet to catch.

“Using intelligence to focus our activity and target those causing the greatest harm is essential and we are grateful for the information provided by the public that helps us to do this and we continue to encourage the public to tell us about their concerns.”

The Sentinel team works on Suffolk's roads to disrupt organised crime and increase police visibility.

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.