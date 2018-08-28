Five drug convicts kicked out of their rented homes as part of major crackdown

Five residents recently convicted of drug offences in Norwich have lost their tenancies. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Five people convicted of drug offences in Norwich have lost their tenancies as part of a major crackdown in the city.

Residents involved in illegal drug activity risk losing their tenancy as police and housing providers work together to tackle crime.

Following a police operation, five residents recently convicted of drug offences have lost their tenancies and three others have received warnings about letting people stay at the property who have been found guilty of drug offences.

Two other tenancy revocations are being pursued through the court and possession action is underway for another two tenants.

The enforcement activity was carried out under Operation Gravity, the force’s response to county lines drug dealing, and has so far resulted in 39 people being convicted of drug supply offences.

County lines is a term used to describe gangs, groups or drug networks that supply drugs from urban to rural areas across the country, using dedicated mobile phone lines.

Since the launch of Operation Gravity in December 2016 police have arrested more than 760 people.

Officers have worked with housing providers, including Broadland Housing Association, to make sure the full consequences are felt by those involved in illegal drug activity.

Chief inspector Sonia Humphreys, from Norwich policing command, said: “This has been a brilliant piece of collaborative work that has assisted in bringing offenders to justice, protecting the vulnerable and also ensuring action is taken against those who assist in the misery that arises in our communities from drug misuse.

“It is evident that we all have our part to play in cultivating thriving communities who can feel not only safe, but also proud of the areas that they live and work in. By all working together on common goals we are able to achieve so much more.”

Catherine Little, executive housing director of Broadland Housing Association, said: “We all want safe, vibrant communities.

“That’s why it’s so important that we’ve worked in partnership with the police to take strong action against the tiny minority of people who threaten this.

“This action shows our commitment to residents that their safety is our top priority.”