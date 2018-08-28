Drugs and cash seized in Norwich arrests
PUBLISHED: 07:53 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 04 January 2019
Archant
Three more people were arrested last night in connection with supplying drugs as the police crackdown on county lines dealing continues.
Cash seized as three arrested in connection with drug supplying in Mile Cross, Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police
The arrests happened in the Mile Cross area of Norwich on Thursday evening and police said they a wad of cash and stash of heroine were also seized.
The raid was part of the county-wide Operation Gravity, launched last year to target drug dealing and drug-related violence in Norfolk.