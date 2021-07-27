News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Audi driver more than four times over alcohol limit in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:15 PM July 27, 2021   
The driver of this Audi was caught more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The driver of this Audi was caught more than four times over the legal alcohol limit. - Credit: NSRAPT

A drink-driver was caught behind the wheel of his Audi while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The car was pulled over outside the Aldi store in Larkman Lane, off Dereham Road, on Tuesday.

After stopping the car, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team asked the driver to submit to a roadside breathalyser test.

They blew 144mcg – more than four times higher than the legal limit of 35mcg.

The driver was taken into custody and the car seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

Norwich Live
Norfolk Live
Norfolk Police
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich's nightclubs on Prince of Wales Road

Video

Police and SOS Bus see busy night as clubbing returns to city

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Queues build outside St Andrew's Hall in Norwich.

Video

Queues in Norwich as hundreds flock to cider and sausage festival

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

Norwich Live | Updated

'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Pearcey at the Oak Bar and Terrace. This photo was taken before Covid.

Where are the best rooftop bars in Norwich?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon