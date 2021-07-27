Audi driver more than four times over alcohol limit in Norwich

Published: 3:15 PM July 27, 2021

The driver of this Audi was caught more than four times over the legal alcohol limit. - Credit: NSRAPT

A drink-driver was caught behind the wheel of his Audi while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The car was pulled over outside the Aldi store in Larkman Lane, off Dereham Road, on Tuesday.

After stopping the car, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team asked the driver to submit to a roadside breathalyser test.

They blew 144mcg – more than four times higher than the legal limit of 35mcg.

The driver was taken into custody and the car seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.