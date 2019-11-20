Norwich murder accused tells jury he had just 'wanted to be left alone'

A man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old in a Norwich flat has told how he just wanted the victim to leave him alone after they became involved in a fight in his flat, a court has heard.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 6 following an attack at a flat in Dolphin Grove, in Norwich, where he lived on June 4.

Peter Bruton, 27, who had been a lodger at the flat, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of Mr Greene, which he denies.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, November 20, Bruton told defence barrister Ian James that he had just got home and had "put my feet up" when he heard someone "coming through the door".

He told the court Mr Greene was "a bit irate" and was "wanting money".

Bruton said he attempted to leave but Mr Greene, who was in a "violent and aggressive" mood, was stood in front of the door.

He said: "We were fighting. I think he pulled me down to the ground on top of him and he tried to hit me with this bottle."

Bruton said Mr Greene was "flipping out" and trying to get something to assault me with and so he "held him by the neck until he passed out".

He told the jury: "I was just defending myself and stop it escalating into a situation where I would get hurt."

When asked by Mr James how long he had held Mr Greene's throat, he replied it was about a minute.

Bruton described how Mr Greene "stopped fighting" and it looked as if he had gone to sleep.

He said he thought Mr Greene had just "blacked out" and went to the bathroom to check whether he had any injuries himself when police arrived.

Mr James asked Bruton if he wanted to cause Mr Greene any harm or hurt him. He said: "No. I just wanted him to leave me alone."

Bruton was also asked if he had wanted to kill Mr Greene, but again he replied "no".

The trial continues.