Search

Advanced search

Norwich murder accused tells jury he had just 'wanted to be left alone'

PUBLISHED: 17:23 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 20 November 2019

The flat at Dolphin Grove where James Greene was fatally injured. Photo: Luke Powell

The flat at Dolphin Grove where James Greene was fatally injured. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

A man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old in a Norwich flat has told how he just wanted the victim to leave him alone after they became involved in a fight in his flat, a court has heard.

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk policeJames Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 6 following an attack at a flat in Dolphin Grove, in Norwich, where he lived on June 4.

Peter Bruton, 27, who had been a lodger at the flat, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of Mr Greene, which he denies.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, November 20, Bruton told defence barrister Ian James that he had just got home and had "put my feet up" when he heard someone "coming through the door".

He told the court Mr Greene was "a bit irate" and was "wanting money".

Bruton said he attempted to leave but Mr Greene, who was in a "violent and aggressive" mood, was stood in front of the door.

He said: "We were fighting. I think he pulled me down to the ground on top of him and he tried to hit me with this bottle."

Bruton said Mr Greene was "flipping out" and trying to get something to assault me with and so he "held him by the neck until he passed out".

He told the jury: "I was just defending myself and stop it escalating into a situation where I would get hurt."

When asked by Mr James how long he had held Mr Greene's throat, he replied it was about a minute.

Bruton described how Mr Greene "stopped fighting" and it looked as if he had gone to sleep.

He said he thought Mr Greene had just "blacked out" and went to the bathroom to check whether he had any injuries himself when police arrived.

Mr James asked Bruton if he wanted to cause Mr Greene any harm or hurt him. He said: "No. I just wanted him to leave me alone."

Bruton was also asked if he had wanted to kill Mr Greene, but again he replied "no".

The trial continues.

Most Read

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Riverside pub to reopen with new landlords

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Riverside pub to reopen with new landlords

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police swoop on house to arrest man for human trafficking

Police have raided a home in Norwich in an operation against an international human trafficking ring. Picture: Ian Burt.

See the latest trend in spectacles – created in Norfolk from recycled fishing nets

UEA student, George Bailey, 19, of Coral Eyewear, with three of his recycled fishing nets glasses frames. The pale frames are how the frames look before they are coated with a gloss or matt finish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich murder accused tells jury he had just ‘wanted to be left alone’

The flat at Dolphin Grove where James Greene was fatally injured. Photo: Luke Powell

‘Zimbo deserved that’ – City captain discusses the highs and lows of his Canaries career so far

Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann lifted the Championship trophy together at Villa Park Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Can you rehome the dog someone tried to slice in half with a sword?

Sabby, who Safe Rescue for Dogs is trying to rehome, and the injury she sustained when someone attacked her with a sword in Romania. Pictures: Safe Rescue for Dogs/Zoe Casey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists