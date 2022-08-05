Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Rampaging dogs kill beloved family cat

Francis Redwood

Published: 10:04 AM August 5, 2022
A beloved 13-year-old cat called Frosty has been killed by two dogs which have been let loose in the Bowthorpe area.

A beloved 13-year-old cat called Frosty is believed to have been killed by dogs - Credit: Paula Cubitt

Dogs seemingly left to "run wild" in a quiet suburb have killed a beloved family cat.

And people living in Tippett Close, Bowthorpe, claim it is not the first time the pack of dogs have killed pets.  

Paula Cubitt and her husband, Stephen, are devastated after their 13-year-old moggie Frosty was found dead in the road on July 27 with the dogs still on the scene.

Paula, who lives in Tippett Close and is full-time carer for her husband Stephen, said: "There are at least three cats, including ours, we know of that have been killed by these dogs.

Frosty, 13-years-old with Shadow, 16-years-old.

Frosty, 13-years-old with Shadow, 16-years-old. - Credit: Paula Cubitt

"The last time I saw Frosty was around 4.30am.

"I woke up and went outside for a smoke and both Frosty and our other cat, Shadow, were in the drive.

"So I fed them both and I went back to bed and the cats went back out.

Frosty was known to love cuddling with her family especially Paula's husband Stephen Cubitt.

Frosty was known to love cuddling with her family especially Paula's husband Stephen Cubitt. - Credit: Paula Cubitt

"When I woke up I saw my neighbour had put a note through my door.

"They saw Frosty lying in the road around 6.30am with the dogs around her.

"They managed to get Frosty and put her in a box with a blanket over.

"She was kept in their garden so I couldn't see what happened.

"It was such a nice thing to do because from my kitchen window I would've seen her lying there dead.

Frosty was 13-years-old when she was killed near the family home in Tippett Close.

Frosty was 13-years-old when she was killed near the family home in Tippett Close. - Credit: Paula Cubitt

"That afternoon our neighbour came over and buried Frosty for us."

Paula, 53, contacted the police to report what happened.

"Frosty was such a loving cat," Paula said. "We took her in when she was just a year old to make a nice play-mate for Shadow.

The attack took place in a Tippett Close cul-de-sac in the Bowthorpe area.

The attack took place in a Tippett Close cul-de-sac in the Bowthorpe area. - Credit: Google Maps

"She loved cuddles with us - especially my husband. I'm very angry and bitter. This should never have happened.

"After the first cat was killed something should have been done.

"We're not sure if any others have been killed but so many cats are missing in Bowthorpe it makes you wonder."

Paula Cubitt, 53, who lives in Tippett Close.

Paula Cubitt, 53, who lives in Tippett Close. - Credit: Paula Cubitt

"We haven't slept properly since the attack happened.

"Shadow still likes to go out so we're always worried about what might happen to him.

"I'm so upset - we've lost out little baby."

