Outrage after rise in 'disgusting' dog walkers abandoning poo

Bags left by the side of Kestrel Road in Sprowston where the bin was overflowing - Credit: Laura Cook

"Gross" and irresponsible dog walkers have been slammed by folks across the city who have variously had to buy new shoes and take longer routes to avoid piles of poo.

In the past two weeks large amounts of dog mess have been reported in Heartsease, Mile Cross, Catton Grove and Sprowston to the despair of neighbours.

Heartsease dad, Zeb Prescott, said: “We have to dodge maybe seven or eight piles every morning and half the time you can tell some poor soul has already stood in it.

“There’s an alley which runs down the side of Heartsease Primary Academy which is especially bad – we call it dog poo alley - which we now actively avoid.”

Elsewhere in the city, a 28-year-old woman who lives near Saffron Square in Catton Grove but wished to remain anonymous, said that the issue was becoming "gross".

She said: "It got dramatically worse over a couple of mornings. It's getting gross now."

Councillor Paul Kendrick (Lab) of Catton Grove added: "It is a problem in my area and we are actively looking at what we can do to deter dog owners.

Labour city councillor Paul Kendrick. Pic: Archant Library. - Credit: Archant

"Ultimately it's on the dog owners and we need to try and educate them to be responsible."

A mum, who also wished to remain anonymous, said that she had to buy her daughter a new pair of shoes after she stepped in it outside Mile Cross School.

She said: "My daughter and a few other children stepped in it - it was that huge it went in her shoe.

"It is absolutely disgusting."

Labour city councillor Jacob Huntley. Picture: David Hannant - Credit: Archant

Councillor Jacob Huntley (Lab) for Mile Cross said the rise in dog poo is a "problem" and reminded owners they could be prosecuted.

He said: "While most people are responsible owners, there are those who don’t clean up after their dogs.

"Dog fouling on roads and in parks can be reported to the council for clearing up and irresponsible dog owners should remember it can result in an £80 fixed penalty notice."

The news follows the horrible stench in Sprowston a few weeks ago as dog poo bins were left overflowing with bags and tossed on the floor.