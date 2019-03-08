Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman who kicked dog several times banned from keeping animals for five years

PUBLISHED: 13:26 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 02 August 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Julie Cutting, 52, kicked a dog several times. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Julie Cutting, 52, kicked a dog several times. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman has been banned from keeping an animal for five years after she was convicted of repeatedly kicking a dog.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Julie Cutting, 52, kicked a dog repeatedly while at a garage in Norwich.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said she kicked the dog "six to seven times to her side" following an incident at First Performance Exhaust in Norwich.

Miss Bastock said she had been there with her dog and was attempting to get into her vehicle while staff were trying to shut up for the night.

She said that before she started kicking the dog, she chased one of the workers around the car and was swearing at him.

Cutting was previously convicted in her absence of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, and using threatening/abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on August 23 last year.

She has also previously been convicted of stealing £340 of wages from a man in June 2017. The court heard she took the money from his outdoor letter box having damaged it in June 2017.

She had also been convicted of that offence in her absence and another matter of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order on May 1 2018.

You may also want to watch:

James Landells, mitigating, said the events at the garage occurred while the defendant was suffering from a "psychotic episode".

He said the offences occurred at a time when her mental health was in "some form of chaos".

He said in October 2018 the defendant's "already struggling mental health spiralled even further out of control" when her son and daughter-in-law died in a crash.

He said she did not attend her court cases or probation appointment but was now on a much more stable keel.

He said she had her medication sorted out and was also not drinking.

Cutting, of Heath Road, Lyng, was sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

She was disqualified from keeping any animal for the next five years and also ordered to stick to an electronically-monitored curfew for the next three months.

It means she must be at home between 7.30pm and 6am.

In addition she was ordered to pay £340 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Discount store in Castle Mall set to close

The Original Factory Store in Castle Mall will close when its stock is sold. Picture: Archant

Two men attacked by ‘kids on bikes’ in unprovoked Norwich attack

King Street in Norwich Photo: Google

‘It’s smashed my world again’ - Young mother diagnosed with cancer for second time

Danielle Garner and Nicole Fisk, who has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time (L-R). Picture: Danielle Garner

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Discount store in Castle Mall set to close

The Original Factory Store in Castle Mall will close when its stock is sold. Picture: Archant

Two men attacked by ‘kids on bikes’ in unprovoked Norwich attack

King Street in Norwich Photo: Google

‘It’s smashed my world again’ - Young mother diagnosed with cancer for second time

Danielle Garner and Nicole Fisk, who has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time (L-R). Picture: Danielle Garner

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Teenager threatened with knife at Norwich bus station

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roads closed as new speed bumps created near Norwich

New speed bumps will be installed on two roads near Norwich. Photo: Archant

‘Fun and eccentric’ - The story behind one of Norwich’s most unique homes

Martin Wyatt in front of his home on Oak Street, which has many statues embedded in the walls. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Do police officers need a university degree?

After 2020 all new police officers will need to be educated to degree standard. Picture: Archant

11 of the best restaurants for families in Norfolk

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Credit: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists