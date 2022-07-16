Dog suffers 'psychological damage' after it was pinned down and attacked

Caitlin Rix, who lives in Antingham Road, witnessed her dog get pinned down and attacked. - Credit: Caitlin Rix

A woman who witnessed her dog get attacked has been forced to build his confidence back up again after he would "shut down" on later walks.

The owner is wanting to raise awareness that attacks don't just cause physical damage to their pets but it can also by psychological.

Caitlin Rix, a carer from Antingham Road, Norwich was walking her dog - Cash - in Old Catton on July 4 when the attack happened.

- Credit: Caitlin Rix

She said: "We were about halfway through our walk.

"There were three people walking two dogs coming the other way.

"A grey dog came up first and was really friendly with Cash.

- Credit: Caitlin Rix

"I then heard someone shout 'pick up your dog' and saw a brown dog with white markings.

"Before I had a chance to react this dog had pinned down Cash - attacking him.

"Cash was just crying for help.

"It sounded like the other dog was killing him."

- Credit: Caitlin Rix

Thankfully the attack didn't cause any serious injuries to Cash but left the two-year-old Chihuahua cross Jack Russell Terrier needing to re-build his confidence all over again.

Caitlin added: "The attack has damaged him psychologically which will likely be harder for him to overcome.

"He has a nervous disposition at the best of times and we went through so much training as a puppy to make him accepting of other dogs.

- Credit: Caitlin Rix

"We went out a few times after the attack and when he saw other dogs he'd shake nervously or go and hide - he'd just shut down."

The 30-year-old is taking Cash to a behaviourist and went to online dog groups to try and help Cash get back to normal self.

She said: "People on social media have been very supportive and I've had a nice quiet walk with someone and their dog.

- Credit: Caitlin Rix

"Cash is gradually coming back out of his shell.

"It's so nice to see him play and run around - I'm hoping that playful side will come back out fully again.

"It's ok to have a nervous or reactive dog but it's about learning the best ways to keep both them, and others, safe."