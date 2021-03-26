Delivery driver attacked after being forced to stop on busy city road
- Credit: Google
A delivery van driver was attacked after being forced to stop by another motorist near a busy Norwich roundabout.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the delivery driver was assaulted on Dereham Road at about 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 23.
The victim, a man in his 30s, had been tailgated by a black BMW before the car overtook and pulled in front of the van, causing him to stop.
The driver of the BMW verbally abused him and before hitting the victim, who was not seriously injured in the attack.
The incident took place near to the Kwik-Fit garage which is close to the Sweet Briar Road ring road roundabout.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or might have been travelling in the area at the time and has relevant dash cam footage.
Anyone information should contact PC Kate Griffith at Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/18826/21.
