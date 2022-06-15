All lines of enquiry into fuel theft caught on CCTV 'exhausted'

A hooded individual was seen taking fuel from the Hellesdon Leather vans on June 7. - Credit: John Milton

The search to find a person who drilled into the fuel tanks of two vans has been closed - despite the getaway being caught on camera.

Hellesdon Leather in Mile Cross was left without its only means of travel after owner, John Milton, found that the company's vans were bled dry of fuel.

The thief drilled holes into two vans owned by Hellesdon Leather to steal the fuel. - Credit: John Milton

A police spokesman said: "Police were informed of fuel being stolen from two vans of a business in Mile Cross Lane in Norwich between 5.30pm on the June 8, 2022, and 9am on June 9.

"Approximately 15 litres of fuel were removed after holes were drilled in the fuel tanks.

John Milton, director of Hellesdon Leather. - Credit: John Milton

"The investigation has been closed after all lines of enquiry, including CCTV and forensics had been exhausted.

"Should further information come to light this will be reviewed."

John Milton, director of Hellesdon Leather, said: "It costs about £120 to fill up the vans." - Credit: John Milton

Mr Milton said at the time: "The vans are a major factor in running our business.

"So depending on how long it takes to get our vans repaired it could have a major impact on our service."