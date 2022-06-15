All lines of enquiry into fuel theft caught on CCTV 'exhausted'
- Credit: John Milton
The search to find a person who drilled into the fuel tanks of two vans has been closed - despite the getaway being caught on camera.
Hellesdon Leather in Mile Cross was left without its only means of travel after owner, John Milton, found that the company's vans were bled dry of fuel.
A police spokesman said: "Police were informed of fuel being stolen from two vans of a business in Mile Cross Lane in Norwich between 5.30pm on the June 8, 2022, and 9am on June 9.
"Approximately 15 litres of fuel were removed after holes were drilled in the fuel tanks.
"The investigation has been closed after all lines of enquiry, including CCTV and forensics had been exhausted.
"Should further information come to light this will be reviewed."
Mr Milton said at the time: "The vans are a major factor in running our business.
Most Read
- 1 Rail services cancelled after person hit by train
- 2 'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
- 3 Woman baffled after complaint over loud music
- 4 Park and ride reopens after closure due to Traveller encampment
- 5 All you need to know ahead of Elton John's Carrow Road concert
- 6 Norwich walkers urged to join the search for missing 40-year-old man
- 7 Disabled tenant unable to use garden after spiky plants engulf area
- 8 NR3 pub owners open second city boozer
- 9 More fresh blood moves into Royal Arcade
- 10 City wall to be repaired as 'matter of urgency' following safety fears
"So depending on how long it takes to get our vans repaired it could have a major impact on our service."