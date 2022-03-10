Norwich drug dealers arrested three times during police investigation

Two drug dealers have been jailed for their part in an established cannabis supply business.

Eve Sizeland and Samuel Masters appeared at Norwich Crown Court today, March 10, where they were both sentenced to jail.

Eve Sizeland, 35 and of Lindley Close in Norwich, was jailed for five years.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property between November 27, 2020, and September 30, 2021.

Samuel Masters, 33 and of Friends Road in Norwich, was jailed for 32 months.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug between November 27, 2020, and September 30, 2021, and one count of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property on April 10, 2021.

In November 2020 when officers seized a small amount of cannabis at Sizeland's home. An investigation was launched in January 2021 after officers saw Masters attempting to hide 1kg of cannabis while visiting the home.

Eve Sizeland - Credit: Norfolk Police

Analysis later found Masters' and Sizeland's fingerprints on the package.

Both were arrested and taken to Aylsham Police Station where they were questioned. They were then released under investigation while enquiries continued.

On April 10, 2021, police stopped a Ford KA and a motorbike travelling in convoy on Trinity Street in Norwich.

Masters, who was riding the motorbike, told police he was carrying cannabis and £9,000 in cash in his rucksack. Sizeland, who was driving the Ford KA, told police there were things she "shouldn't have" in the boot. A search found more than 5kg of cannabis and £1,671.12 in cash.

Both were arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Station for questioning. They were then released under investigation while enquiries continued.

A search of Sizeland's home on June 10, 2021, found more than 500g of cannabis and £10,000. Neither Sizeland or Masters were in the property at the time but Sizeland later voluntarily attended an interview at Aylsham Police Station.

Samuel Masters - Credit: Norfolk Police

PC James Loftus built a case against both and enquiries led to officers executing another warrant at Sizeland's home on September 30, 2021. Officers discovered more than 900g of cannabis.

Sizeland and Masters were arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Station. Both were subsequently charged with drug offences.

A bank production order for Sizeland's account showed £60,000 deposited into and withdrawn from her account between November 10, 2020, and June 10, 2021, despite Sizeland being unemployed and claiming government benefits.

Analysis of Sizeland's phones showed texts relating to the supply of drugs and exposed the scale of their drugs supply operation.

PC James Loftus of South Norfolk and Broadland Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This was an extensive investigation that resulted in more than 8kg of cannabis taken off the streets of Norfolk.

“We always ask the community to be our eyes and ears and report illegal or suspicious activity and it’s because of information like this from the community that we have been able to bring Sizeland and Masters to justice, so my thanks go to all those who shared information with us.

“This case reflects our commitment to stopping the sale of drugs in Norfolk and we will continue to target those involved in illegal drug activity.”