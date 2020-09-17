Cyclist exposes himself to woman after asking for money
PUBLISHED: 10:09 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 17 September 2020
A cyclist indecently exposed himself to a woman who refused to hand over some money.
The crime took place while the victim, in her 20s, was walking along Grapes Hill, near to the junction with Dereham Road in Norwich, at around 12.30am on Sunday, September 6.
She was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked her for money.
After she refused to give any money to the cyclist and walked away he exposed himself to her, according to a Norfolk Police spokesperson.
Norfolk Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone with information should contact PC Victoria McDowell at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/62950/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.