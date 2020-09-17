Cyclist exposes himself to woman after asking for money

The Dereham Road and Grapes Hill junction in Norwich. Picture: Google Google

A cyclist indecently exposed himself to a woman who refused to hand over some money.

The crime took place while the victim, in her 20s, was walking along Grapes Hill, near to the junction with Dereham Road in Norwich, at around 12.30am on Sunday, September 6.

She was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked her for money.

After she refused to give any money to the cyclist and walked away he exposed himself to her, according to a Norfolk Police spokesperson.

Norfolk Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone with information should contact PC Victoria McDowell at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/62950/20.