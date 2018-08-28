Search

Jury discharged in Great Yarmouth attempted murder trial

PUBLISHED: 16:25 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:32 07 November 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A jury hearing the trial of a teenager accused of almost disembowelling a man in a knife attack in Great Yarmouth has been discharged.

The boy, from the London area, who was 15 at the time of the alleged attack, is accused of stabbing Douglas Dickson, 39, in the back, chest and abdomen over a dispute about drugs, Norwich Crown Court has heard.

The defendant, who is now 16 and cannot be named for legal reasons, has denied attempted murder on April 17 and an alternative charge of wounding with intent.

He has also denied having a bladed article on the same date and possession of criminal property, which was cash found on him at his arrest in Great Yarmouth rail station.

He has denied all the charges.

The jury of seven women and five men were discharged by Judge Stephen Holt.

