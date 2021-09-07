News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich driver sped at 110mph during police chase, court hears

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:00 AM September 7, 2021   
Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A driver who led police on a 17-minute chase was caught travelling at 110mph, a court heard.

Adam Aldous, 40, of Sheffield Road in Wymondham, was sentenced for dangerous driving on Friday, September 3 at Norwich Crown Court.

The court heard how Aldous, who had a passenger with him in a company BMW car on November 18, 2020, was initially stopped by officers for having no lights on at 2.13am.

The stop then turned into a 17-minute pursuit after Aldous fled the scene.

Aldous, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty.

Police video showed Aldous exceeding speed limits on roads including Norwich Road and Honeycombe Road, and exceeding 110mph.

The court heard Aldous' mental health had deteriorated during the pandemic.

Aldous expressed remorse for his behaviour, for putting the passenger at risk and for the officers who were pursuing him.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 21 months.

Aldous was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, and a curfew of six months from 9pm to 7am was put in place.

