Theft of mum's car means her son has to temporarily move out

Wendy Maddison-Ward's car was stolen from her driveway on Monday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan/ Wendy Maddison Ward

A teenage lad has had to lodge with mates after yobs nicked his mum's car, meaning he can no longer get to college.

Wendy Maddison-Ward's white Mercedes 220 was parked in the driveway of her home in Brooke on Monday.

However by the time the pair came to use the car for their commute on Tuesday, the motor which is tucked away behind their home had vanished.

The shocked pair were hoping their neighbours may have seen or heard the incident but so far have been unable to uncover any witnesses.

Wendy's son Tom is now having to lodge with friends to get to college as the family transport has been stolen. - Credit: Wendy Maddison Ward

Mrs Maddison-Ward, who is a solicitor, has only owned the car for six months.

She said: “My son Tom started college on Monday and thankfully he didn’t lose his tools as they weren't in the car.

“But he is having to stay with his friends at the moment because we now have no transport.”

The mum-of-two added teenage Tom attends the International Boatbuilding training College in Lowestoft and is one of the youngest powerboat drivers in the country.

However the theft of his mum's wheels has "taken the shine" off his first term.

Tom is the youngest OSY Powerboat driver in the country. - Credit: Wendy Maddison Ward

Mrs Madison-Ward said: “He has his last powerboat race of the season this weekend so it could have been worse timing as it's the only one left.”

She added: “This was meant to be his week.”

Mrs Madison-Ward added it was a further inconvenience because a boat parking pass needed for this weekend was in the car.

The incident has been reported to the police with Norfolk Constabulary now appealing for witnesses.

A spokeswoman said: "At some point between Monday, September 5 at 10pm and Tuesday, September 6 at 6am, a white Mercedes 220 with number plate BL17 WWO was taken from a driveway in Norwich Road.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on Monday overnight, or who may have footage or any information that might assist the investigation."

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/69241/22.

Wendy's parking pass for the boat races was also in the car, but luckily the last race of the season is this weekend. - Credit: Wendy Maddison Ward



