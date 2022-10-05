Bowthorpe woman charged with assaulting emergency worker
Published: 12:16 PM October 5, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A Bowthorpe woman will appear in court next month charged with three counts of assault.
Sally Haystead, of Swafield Street, Norwich, has been charged with three counts of assault including assault of an emergency worker.
Police were called to a business premises in Bowthorpe Main Centre on Sunday, October 2 at 6.41pm.
This was following reports of an assault.
A 50-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident.
She was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Ms Haystead has since been released on conditional bail.
She is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 15.