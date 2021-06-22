'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street

Breaking

Published: 11:40 AM June 22, 2021

Armed police were spotted in Bowers Avenue, Norwich, on Tuesday morning. - Credit: Weather Wildlife & Scenery Photography

A man is believed to have been arrested as armed police were spotted on a Norwich estate this morning.

An eye-witness said police cars arrived in Bowers Avenue in Mile Cross at around 9.30am.

A number of units, including a police dog and several officers with firearms, were pictured close to a block of flats.

James Long said he saw at least five police cars on the scene.

He said: "It's the second time this year that something like this has happened. It never used to be like this around here."

He added he witnessed one man being placed under arrest.

The previous incident he referred to happened in the early hours of New Years' Day, when officers were called to Bowers Avenue following a "concern for safety".

Norfolk Police has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

