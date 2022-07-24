Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Trial date set after men accused of stealing expensive vehicles

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM July 24, 2022
Two police officers arrive at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 6 

Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Ben Hardy

Three men will stand trial in August after being accused of stealing high value vehicles on the edge of the city over a period of four months.

Jonathan Fearnley, 33, and Ben Valentine, 37, of Newbegin Road in Norwich have been charged with conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle. 

Stevie Quigg, 32, of Martham Close in Bedford has also been charged with conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and assault of an emergency worker. 

All three appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday having been remanded in custody.

The charges relate to five incidents where vehicles including Land Rovers were stolen between Saturday, April 16 and Wednesday, July 20 in the Broadland area.

This included a red Range Rover disappearing from a driveway in Thorpe St Andrew. 

All three defendants have been sent to trial at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, August 18 on bail. 

