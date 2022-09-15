Couple's shock as brazen thief walks past window with THEIR stolen chairs

A couple were shocked when a thief walked past their window in Brazengate with three of their deck chairs - Credit: Emma Hingston

A baffled couple have described the moment a bold thief meandered past their home carrying the chairs he had just nicked from their garden.

Emma Hingston, 48, and her husband Nicholas Low, 61, were sat in their living room in early September when a man walked past the window carrying three chairs.

The Brazengate homeowners had just got in from a walk and realised the person wandering past outside was carrying three chairs that looked oddly familiar.

Emma said: "We suddenly realised they were our chairs - he'd just helped himself to three of them.

"We both got up - I went out the front and Nicholas went out the back - to try and confront him.

"By the time we got outside though he'd disappeared. They chairs are usually on our porch."

Emma contacted the police who are investigating the matter.

A police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft in Norwich.

"On Saturday 3 September at approximately 2.45pm, offenders stole patio chairs from a garden of a property on Brazen Gate.

"Police would be interested to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident.

"Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/69075/22."

Emma is not worried about the worth of the chairs but what it could mean for others in the area.

She added: "I just don’t think it’s right that someone can just come and take something from outside our house.

"They obviously thought: 'Oh I could do with those chairs - I’ll just help myself' while in broad daylight when we're at home.

"We have a neighbour who has a wheelchair outside - what if they were to just come along to take that?

"What's even more annoying is we have CCTV set up but it was unplugged that day.

"We were just so taken aback that someone had the audacity to come on to our property and steal something."