Couple's shock as 30kg plant pot nabbed from doorstep

A young couple who just bought their first house in Sandringham Road, NR2, have had a plant stolen from their property. - Credit: Stan Clarke

A young couple wanting to spruce up their first home have been left baffled after a large pot plant was nabbed from under their noses.

Stan Clarke and his partner Chloe Higenbottam, both 24 and working in the finance sector, moved into the Golden Triangle's Sandringham Road in May.

However it wasn't long before the pair were "bewildered" after a housewarming gift disappeared.

Mr Clarke, who works from home, said: "I went out Monday for my lunchtime walk and knew something was off with the front garden.

The terracotta plant pot, soil, trellis and jasmine plant cost around £70 altogether. - Credit: Stan Clarke

"After a quick check I noticed the front gate was slightly open and our 5ft jasmine plant - which my mum had given us - was missing.

"It was a shock. It's not like it was on show, it had been placed by the front door.

"My shock soon turned to anger as I couldn't understand why someone would steal it in the first place.

"I'm really miffed. It just feels like we can't nice things and that I have to be on guard all the time which shouldn't be the case."

Stan Clarke, 24, said: "I enjoy gardening and like to bring joy to people through nature and plants." - Credit: Stan Clarke

And while Mr Clarke doesn't hold out much hope in getting the plant back he posted on social media to raise awareness and warn his new neighbours.

He added: "I enjoy gardening and like to bring joy to people through nature and plants.

"My fear beyond the theft is that it will put the rest of the neighbourhood off putting anything outside their house because it'll just get stolen.

"It weighs about 30kg - they must have had a van because you're not going far carrying it.

Stan Clarke posted to social media to help raise awareness and warn his new neighbours. - Credit: Stan Clarke

"Between the pot, soil, trellis and plant it's worth about £70.

"I've also thought about buying a security camera or camera doorbell but it seems to get peace of mind it can get expensive.

"In true mum fashion mine has already got us a new terracotta pot and a stake we can put through to help keep it to the ground.

"At the end of the day your house is your home and you don't expect someone to just come along and take your property."