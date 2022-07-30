Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Rogue tree surgeons touting for business in city suburb prompts warning

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:45 AM July 30, 2022
Picture: ADRIAN JUDD/ARCHANT LIBRARY

Trading Standards have issued a warning to Costessey folk after rogue tree surgeons were reported in the area. - Credit: copyright Archant 2007

Rogue tree surgeons going door-to-door in a Norwich suburb have prompted a warning from the authorities.

Norfolk Trading Standards is urging Costessey folk to be on guard after bogus workers were seen hand delivering leaflets in the the area offering "tree surgery, landscaping and gardening".

The flyers claim to offer a range of services and give contact numbers but no further details about the business.

Following the reports Trading Standards has told people to only deal with reputable companies they have researched and chosen and have obtained a written quotation from.

Anyone concerned about possible doorstep cold caller activity in Norfolk can contact Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

