Man caught with cocaine, heroin and £28,000 ‘has coronavirus’

A Norwich man is to be sentenced after he admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Yanick Mungu, 24, was charged with possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on February 29 2020 as well as possessing criminal property, namely £28,000 in cash, on the same date.

Mungu, of Ber Street, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from Norwich Prison on Monday (April 6) when he pleaded guilty to the offences.

Judge Anthony Bate conducted proceedings in a virtual court over Skype with Richard Paterson, prosecuting, and Jonathan Goodman, representing Mungu, also appearing over Skype.

Mr Goodman, who said his client was thought to have been suffering from the effects of coronavirus, asked the case be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 10.