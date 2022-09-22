Thieves raid lock up and snatch youth group's equipment

A youth project organisation was "upset and disappointed" after one of its storage containers was broken into - Credit: SYEP

Thieves have targeted an organisation which helps the city's youth to socialise and learn new skills.

Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP) had a generator, transformer, and a number of tools snatched a week ago from one of their storage containers.

The theft, which happened in Church Lane, has left plans to develop an acre of land near St Andrews Church stalled.

Clare Lincoln, lead youth worker at SYEP, said: "The site manager arrived on September 16 and noticed the gate lock had been broken and removed.

Clare Lincoln, charity lead at Sprowston Youth Engagement, in The Annexe, NR7. - Credit: Clare Lincoln

"When he looked inside there was a number of important tools missing.

"It's such a shame because it's had a knock-on effect on our project.

"Without the tools and equipment we can't continue to work on the site.

"We contacted and reported the theft to the police as soon as possible."

A police spokeswoman said: "Suspect(s) targeted the urban adventure garden in Church Lane in Sprowston between 3pm on Thursday 15 September and 11am on Saturday 17 September.

The storage container which was broken into in Church Lane - Credit: SYEP

"A padlock on the front gate was cut off before a security container was broken into where tools, a generator and a transformer were stolen.

"Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Op Solve team on 101 quoting crime reference 36/72594/22."

In total around £1,200 worth of equipment was stolen - which Clare is now working tirelessly to get back.

The42-year-old added: "We're setting up a GoFundMe and also going to see if we can use some of the grant money given to us from our funders to replace the items.

"It's frustrating because it's stopping us from producing our project for young people.

There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

"We are looking to make the area a community space with a range of plant beds, a pond, and firepit.

"It's an opportunity to teach young people to develop their range of skills.

"The hope is that we'll also use the space to host events and activities.

"We want to create a rural space in an urban area.

"However this is now been postponed because someone has decided to steal the tools we need."