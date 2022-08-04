Dog 'swung around by the neck' shocks city neighbourhood

An NR6 community is reeling after seeing a number of instances of dogs being abused by their owners. - Credit: Caitlin Rix / Google Maps

A community is reeling after a number of witnesses spotted multiple dogs being abused by their owners.

Stunned folk have reported canines being lifted up off the ground by only their leads and even swung around.

The foul treatment has prompted the community, in Old Catton, to come together to out the thugs.

Caitlin Rix who lives in Antingham Road, Heartsease, has witnessed the abuse first hand.

Last month her tiny two-year-old Chihuahua, Cash, was pinned down and attacked by one of the dogs.

Caitlin Rix said: "We went through so much training as a puppy to make him accepting of other dogs." - Credit: Caitlin Rix

The 30-year-old carer said: "They're the same three owners and dogs who attacked Cash in July.

"One person hung the dog by its lead in mid-air and swung it around by the neck.

"It's absolutely awful.

"I've tried to report it to the police but unfortunately they can't do anything unless there is evidence or we can get the names of the people."

Cash, a two and a half year old Chihuahua cross Jack Russell Terrier. - Credit: Caitlin Rix

A post was put on social media to raise awareness to the heinous incidents and neighbours commented on similar behaviour they had seen.

Caitlin added: "From some of the comments on the social media post it's highlighted this concerning behaviour isn't a one-off.

"It's just horrible to see. The dogs all seem to be mixed breeds ranging from a collie type, a grey dog, and a very small brown dog.

"There's also been instances where the owners have just dropped the dog's leads while in the main road and kept walking.

The abuse has been spotted in the Mile Cross Lane Road, in the Old Catton area. - Credit: Google Maps

"Thankfully the dogs have carried on as well.

"But it's really concerning."

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, has also seen the abusive behaviour.

She added: "I'm hoping to be able to report this officially.

"Once I have evidence of the abuse I can send it to the authorities and RSPCA.

Caitlin Rix, a 30-year-old carer, who lives in Antingham Road. - Credit: Caitlin Rix

"I've witnessed them playing 'chicken' with the dogs in the main road crossing, in Mile Cross Lane, near the Catton Park woodland gate.

"I'm extremely concerned that one of these dogs are going to get hit by a car.

"These dogs are being severely mis-treated."

"It's going to lead to either a person or animal becoming badly hurt."