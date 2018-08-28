Driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine

The driver of this car tested positive for cocaine. Picture: Norwich Police Archant

A driver has been arrested after testing positive for cocaine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A driver has been arrested after testing positive for cocaine.

Police stopped the driver of a Peugeot 206 on Church Street, Old Catton, Norwich on Tuesday, January 15 at around 1.30pm.

Officers conducted a drugs test which came back positive for cocaine. The male driver. in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Alysham Police Station where he remains.

It was also discovered that the car was being used without a valid MOT.

On Twitter Norfolk Police said: “OpMoonshotCity have arrested the driver of this vehicle [Peugeot 206] following a positive @DrugWipeUK for cocaine and no MOT. #Fatal4 #Disrupt #Protect #PC1237 #PC1592.”