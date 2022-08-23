Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Six people arrested after fan violence during City's win over Millwall

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:13 PM August 23, 2022
Tempers flare in the stands as police and stewards intervene during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022. - Credit: PA

Six people have been arrested following fan violence during Norwich City's win over Millwall.

Three people were arrested in connection with assaults on emergency workers during the game, while one was arrested after missile throwing.

Another person was arrested in relation to an assault and one was also arrested in connection with an instance of violent disorder.

Following the arrests police say they are working with the two clubs to investigate further offences by reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved.

It comes after video footage, taken during the game on Friday, August 19, showed Millwall supporters charging at City supporters following Josh Sargent's second goal before a seat was ripped out and thrown.

Last year, Canaries' fans reported an increase in violence at matches, after last season saw fans punched, kicked and stamped on following a game against Wolves.


