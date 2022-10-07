Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Council outlines measures to tackle fly-tipping

Francis Redwood

Published: 10:23 AM October 7, 2022
Gary Champion said: "I can definitely see a correlation between the cost of living and increase in fly-tipping"

The council has urged city folk to report any instances of fly-tipping as the rate of littering across Norwich gets worse.

It comes after recent images show how the piles of litter are continuing to increase all around the city.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: “Our teams clear up 95pc of any reported fly-tipping within 24 hours and we encourage people to report any fly-tipping on public land in the city to us through our website www.norwich.gov.uk/report.

"We have a dedicated cross-party group of councillors looking at tackling fly-tipping in the city through a series of measures.

"Measures such as changes to communal bin areas, proposed waste amnesty events, and reducing the cost of the bulky waste collection service for those on low incomes."

Gary Champion, Green party councillor for the Sewell Ward, said: "The issue is getting worse.

"There's been enough words - now there needs to be some action."

