Fly-tipping escalation prompts council crackdown

Litter continues to pile up over Norwich as the city council is set to propose new ways to tackle the issue. - Credit: Helen Coman

As beauty spots across the city are increasingly plagued by fly-tippers the council has promised to crackdown on the crime.

A series of measures have been proposed by Norwich City Council to clear up particularly bad areas.

One example is Hall Road, which leads through to a busy retail park, and is often targeted by litter louts say visitors.

Helen Coman, who lives in Old Lakenham and walks through the area regularly, said: "I see it all the time.

The steps lead through to the retail park in Old Lakenham. - Credit: Helen Coman

"I take the steps through the wooded area and it's constantly full of rubbish.

"I decided to take several pictures and send them to the council because it's been building up and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

"There's everything from junk food waste, to cans, bottles and bags of rubbish tossed further in.

Helen Coman, who lives in Old Lakenham. - Credit: Helen Coman

"I wouldn't dare look in them as you don't know what could be in there."

The city council has now infirmed it will be proposing a series of measures to tackle fly-tipping after more than 1,300 people completed a survey related to environmental crime across the city.

Helen Coman said: "I wouldn't dare look in the bags as you don't know what could be in there." - Credit: Helen Coman

Labour councillor Cate Oliver, cabinet member for environmental services at Norwich City Council, said: "Fly-tipping is something we are determined to crack down on.

"It’s a crime that spoils our amazing city and has a negative effect on the people living here.

"The feedback received means we can start to make improvements to our services and tackle this issue."

Councillor Cate Oliver, cabinet member for environmental services - Credit: Norwich City Council

The proposals will go before Norwich City Council’s scrutiny committee on July 14 and, if agreed, the new measures will be piloted in fly-tipping hotspots.

In the meantime there is a worry things could get worse before they get better.

Helen, 55, added: "The general area is getting worse - it's horrendous.

Helen Coman said: "The general area is getting worse - it's horrendous." - Credit: Helen Coman

"I'd like to join a litter picking group to try and clean it up but we pay council tax for a reason.

"If the area was cleaned up things would get better because the more waste that's left, and the longer it stays, people will just assume it's ok to use it as an open litter bin because there's already so much rubbish there."