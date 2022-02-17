Calls for social media giants to act after hateful football fan comments
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City fans have rallied together to call out internet trolls stoking up anti-LGBTQ+ feeling.
Canaries fan Zoe Morgan penned an article for the club's official website and matchday programme covering inclusion at Carrow Road as part of LGBTQ+ History Month and the Football v Homophobia project.
But a number of offensive remarks were posted online in response to the article by fans of other football clubs.
Some of the hurtful comments were posted by faceless, anonymous accounts.
Di Cunningham, founder of Norwich City supporters group Proud Canaries, said: "Social media companies should definitely do much more.
"We have the absurd situation where inadequately programmed bots and algorithms are banning people for no good reason at the same time as unidentifiable trolls are able to platform hatred and prejudice.
"And if and when the protection of anonymity is removed leagues and clubs need to be ready to deal with the haters claiming to be fans."
Most Read
- 1 Battle over 'eyesore' boat moored in river beauty spot
- 2 Smyths Toys near Norwich to give out free LEGO to customers
- 3 Darts players slam 'shambolic' toilets after urine seeps into corridor
- 4 Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich home
- 5 Burger company at Norwich pub launching breakfasts 'with a twist'
- 6 City's housing market on the 'edge of crisis'
- 7 Norwich's best play parks according to family who have reviewed hundreds
- 8 'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county
- 9 Listed home with a 'secret garden' goes up for sale in Norwich suburb
- 10 Huge free light festival with parade through streets coming to Norwich
She also pointed out one of the negative comments was from an Ipswich fan with four followers who has one like for the offensive tweet - from themselves.
Norwich City fan and Norwich Pride education lead Nick O'Brien agrees social media companies need to take more responsibility to authenticate accounts.
He tends to ignore the comments but believes the negativity can have a damaging impact on young people who are thinking of coming out.
Mr O'Brien said: "The climate is more polarised now. There are more signs of support and fans feel confident but then there is also more of a backlash.
"If I was to carry a massive rainbow flag into the stadium I think some would be overtly positive and some would be overtly negative.
"That is the way of the world and those who are negative seem to also be against taking the knee."
It is understood Norwich City is aware of the inappropriate comments online and is taking a proactive approach to block any harmful posts.
Norwich City dedicated its matchday programme for the recent game against Manchester City to both Football v Homophobia and LGBTQ+ history month.
It has also recognised LGBTQ+ History on its website, social media and video channels including adding rainbow colours.