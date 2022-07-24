MP and police boss meet to discuss crackdown on knife crime

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, has met with Norfolk's police and crime commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie, to discuss what can be done to reduce knife crime in Norwich.

The meeting covered preventative measures amid a recent spate of knife attacks in Thorpe St Andrew, Mile Cross and the Sewell ward.

Bids are also being prepared for the Levelling Up Fund which, if won, could see improvements made to the Sloughbottom park area.

It is also hoped that the Safer Streets Fund will support city folk to ensure they feel safe in their local area.

This year dozens of deadly blades have been confiscated and taken off the streets during a week-long crackdown on knife crime which took place in May.

Police also carried out targeted patrols as part of Operation Sceptre, which ran from April 26 to May 2.

In response to the above police are now working with Norfolk County Council Trading Standards to carry out checks at retailers to ensure they are not selling knives to under-18s.

They are also set to visit schools and colleges across the county in order to highlight the dangers of knife crime.

Ms Smith and Mr Orpen-Smellie discussed whether, following extra funding from government, the Safer Streets Fund and Levelling Up Fund could be used on any further initiatives to help tackle knife crime.

Ms Smith said: "We've seen worrying incidents in Norwich including in Mile Cross. The police are doing a strong job in keeping us safe but there's more we can do.

"That's why I'm backing a major bid to the Levelling Up Fund to support the community with improvements to Sloughbottom Park, and looking for more through the Safer Streets Fund too.

"I asked the police and crime commissioner to come to see the need for himself.

"As an MP I've used my voice in Westminster to back new laws that ensure the police have the tools to tackle knife crime and keep us safe in Norwich.”